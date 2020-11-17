Opposition decries police harassment as NRM mobilisers remain untouched despite pulling crowds

Videos have emerged showing singers Catherine Kusasira and Bebe Cool going about uninterrupted by security agencies despite the fact that they pull crowds by giving out yellow T-shirts and other freebies as a way of mobilizing support for ruling NRM candidate president Yoweri Museveni.

In sharp contrast however, the opposition has been subjected to a reign of teargas and other obstruction measures by the security agencies as they attempted to reach out to supporters.

Security agencies, and the Electoral Commission which is supposed to be the referee of the elections, insist that opposition have flouted COVID-19 regulations that prevent gatherings.

But Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira municipality MP and FDC Spokesperson says that although they are aware of COVID, they know that it is being used by the regime as an excuse to eliminate any opposition for Museveni during this campaign period.

“Everyone knows that COVID is around, but it is being used as an excuse to kill opposition against candidate Museveni,” Ssemujju told NTV that they have resolved to brave the teargas, but will not relent in their efforts to campaign despite the crowds.

His counterpart Livingston Rubongoya, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate of Robert Ssentamu, said they cannot stop crowds because elections are an emotive issue.

“Everyone knows Kyagulanyi is a magnet. Wherever he goes, People simply gather. Besides, we have been blocked from accessing radio stations, where we would have gone to reach out to the masses.”

And although president Museveni has been discouraging huge crowds wherever he has been, his mobilisers have pulled crowds and left untouched, which has deepened sentiments of bias among the population especially among the opposition.

