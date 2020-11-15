Connect with us

Police denies assaulting NBS journalist

Luke Owoyesigyire


Police has refuted claims that security officers assaulted NBS tv journalist Francis Isano during the recent burial of the late Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Ministries in Kawaala.

“Our attention has been drawn to a tweet alleging that police attacked and assaulted a journalist who was doing his lawful duties during the burial of pastor Yiga Augustine,” said Kampala metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

In a statement released on Sunday November 15, Owoyesigyire added that police reached out to Isano’s friend who said that he was with him on that fateful day.

“His colleague said that he was attacked by youth that had taken advantage of a big crowd at the burial to rob items from unsuspecting mourners,” said Owoyesigyire.

He added that they are yet to record Isano’s statement to collaborate what his friend the eye witness said.

“On that day he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youth commonly known as ‘Bigali’ who went on rampage robbing and assaulting members of the public,” Owoyesigyire revealed.

“A subsequent operation was conducted in the areas where this specific group operates and many of them were arrested and suspected stolen items were recovered. They were arraigned in court,” Owoyesigyire added





