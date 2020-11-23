Police investigating murder of constable

Jinja Road Police Station is investigating the murder of one of their officers No. 50415 Police Constable, Okwera Opobo Jacob, 34.

“It is alleged that on 22, November, 2020 at about 11pm PC Opobo tried to stop a rider on Bajaj boxer UEG 347/B, who was allegedly carrying two passengers and riding past curfew time along Jinja road check point opposite the Police station,” said Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire in a statement released today

Owoyesigyire added that the rider intentionally knocked the officer down leaving him with serious injuries. The officer was rushed to Naguru China Hospital and where he has succumbed to his injuries.

“The two passengers that were being carried by the rider have also been taken Mulago and are out of danger,” he said

He added that the rider, John Byamukama, is custody at Jinja Road Police Station on allegations of murder.

“The body of the deceased officer has been conveyed to KCCA Mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem and preparations to have him get a dignified burial,” Owoyesigyire said

He further noted that the suspects’ file is being processed with a view of taking them to court to face justice.

“The police have also taken note of the indiscipline by motorists whenever they reach police manned check points. In many circumstances our officers have been runover and they sustain injuries or killed,” Owoyesigyire revealed

Comments

comments