President Museveni commissions Soroti main market

SOROTI CITY: President Museveni on Sunday, November 22nd 2020 commissioned the Soroti main market in Soroti City

.

The new market financed by a loan from the African Development (AFDB) bank will accommodate over 1320 market vendors and a number of facilities, which include; market stalls, banks, fire, pharmacy and day care facility spaces.

In his speech, the Minister for local government, Hon. Raphael Magyezi thanked the development partners, AFDB for the loan and the NRM government for recognizing and prioritizing market facilities as a source of employment for the urban poor and the confidence it gave to the Ministry of the local government to steer and champion market development programmes in the country.

He also noted that all registered vendors who had willingly vacated the Soroti market and other markets, paving way for construction will be given first priority in the allocation of market stalls and facilities for them.

He reiterated that minimal market dues will be charged by the Soroti City Council in consultation with the Ministry for purposes of operation and maintenance of the market facilities.

