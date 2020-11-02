Two fail EC’s nomination test for President

The Electoral Commission (EC) today turned away two presidential aspirants Nancy Kalembe and John Katumba after the two failed to prove they paid a non-refundable fee of UGX20M.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission told presidential aspirant John Katumba that: “Because you have no proof of payment of the UGX 20m fee, we can’t proceed to have you nominated.”

According to the Presidential Act 2015, an aspirant can only be nominated after showing proof that they paid the nomination fees.

Speaking to journalists after he was turned back, Katumba blasted the EC chairman and accused him of double standards over refusing to reply his letters.

“I haven’t yet paid the UGX 20m in the bank because when I tried, I was asked for an employment letter which I don’t have since I am not employed but I have the money here with me,” he told reporters outside the nomination venue.

Katumba had carried the UGX20M non refundable fee in cash to the nomination venue but the EC rejected it and ordered him to deposit it on its account.

This was not the only obstacle Katumba suffered. This is after his car suffered a puncture, which forced him to leave it behind and run to the nomination centre on foot.

Similarly presidential aspirant Nancy Kalembe was also denied nomination after she failed to provide the receipts for payment of nomination fees.

Shortly after being turned away. Kalembe said she will be nominated tomorrow at any time that will be provided by the Electoral Commission. SHE said their was a delay in payment which meant that the delay caused reflection.

“There was a delayed payment somewhere, for that I take full responsibility, so tomorrow we will bring back the documents for nomination at anytime given by the Electoral Commission,” she said.

Today the Electoral Commission nominated 3 candidates, incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Retired Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu and Gen Mugisha Muntu Gregg.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, shortly after nominating the candidates said he will announce the dates for nomination after he has announced all the cleared candidates tomorrow.

Among those to be nominated include the National Unity Platforms President Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, Forum for Democratic Change President Patrick Amuriat Oboi among others.

