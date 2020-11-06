Singer Namakula joins parliamentary race

Veteran musician and entertainer Halimah Namakula has stepped into the political ring where she intends to battle for a seat in the 11th Parliament representing the elderly.

In a post on her social media pages, the gracefully-ageing Namakula revealed she wants to continue doing what she has been doing over the past 20 years – working with the elderly but this time on a policy level.

“You have called me maama wa Uganda, Ssenga, Jjaja, Omuntu w’abantu, now this is the time to use all my tittles and represent the older persons that include your maama, father, Jjaja and friends who fall under the elderly groups,” she said.

The Ekimbewo hit maker further notes that it has been her long term passion to improve the lives of her fellow elderly with appeals for support.

“I’m excited for this next step to become a representative as an MP for the elderly representing the central region. Your vote and support matters. Let me be the voice of the elderly,” she noted.

Namakula who is running on an independent ticket, faces some serious opposition especially from the ruling NRM Party under its flag bearer Peninah Busingye aka Maama Kisanja.

Namakula’s challenge is made the more difficult by the fact that the elderly will vote through an electoral college that is controlled by the ruling NRM.

Namakula is a beneficiary of the Cabinet decision in July this year that created a special interest group for the elderly who will henceforth be represented by five members in the August house.

Namakula shot to fame close to two decades ago for turning a nursery rhyme into a well composed and danceable hit titled Ekimbeewo

