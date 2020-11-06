Connect with us

Singer Namakula joins parliamentary race

News

Singer Namakula joins parliamentary race

Avatar
Published on

Singer Halima Namakula

Veteran musician and entertainer Halimah Namakula has stepped into the political ring where she intends to battle for a seat in the 11th Parliament representing the elderly.

In a post on her social media pages, the gracefully-ageing Namakula revealed she wants to continue doing what she has been doing over the past 20 years – working with the elderly but this time on a policy level.

“You have called me maama wa Uganda, Ssenga, Jjaja, Omuntu w’abantu, now this is the time to use all my tittles and represent the older persons that include your maama, father, Jjaja and friends who fall under the elderly groups,” she said.

The Ekimbewo hit maker further notes that it has been her long term passion to improve the lives of her fellow elderly with appeals for support.

“I’m excited for this next step to become a representative as an MP for the elderly representing the central region. Your vote and support matters. Let me be the voice of the elderly,” she noted.

Namakula who is running on an independent ticket, faces some serious opposition especially from the ruling NRM Party under its flag bearer Peninah Busingye aka Maama Kisanja.

Maama Kisanja Peninah Busingye wants to be the elders representative for the central region

Namakula’s challenge is made the more difficult by the fact that the elderly will vote through an electoral college that is controlled by the ruling NRM.

Namakula is a beneficiary of the Cabinet decision in July this year that created a special interest group for the elderly who will henceforth be represented by five members in the August house.

Namakula shot to fame close to two decades ago for turning a nursery rhyme into a well composed and danceable hit titled Ekimbeewo

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top