Ssegirinya Muhammad “Mr Updates” granted Bail 

Kawempe North Parliamentary aspirant and KCCA Lord Councilor Muhammed Ssegirinya has been granted bail after spending the weekend in jail.

Ssegirinya popularly known as Mr Updates, because of for his comical post on social media, was last Thursday, November 19, 2020 arrested in Jinja by plain clothed security operatives and taken to Nalufenya prison.

It is alleged that, on November 19, Ssegirinya used his Facebook account to utter statements which were inciting members of the public to riot. This was after Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested.

“On the November 18, along Kamuli Jinja Highway in Jinja district, Muhammad Ssegirinya without lawful excuse made statements on his Facebook page, indicating that it could be incumbent or desirable to do any acts calculated to bring death to any class or community of persons,” prosecution alleges.

On Monday, Ssegirinya appeared before Grade One Magistrate Jinja Anne Kyomuhangi. His lawyer Shamim Malende asked the court to grant his client bail since the case is bailable.

Kyomuhangi granted Ssegirinya a non-cash bail of One Million Shillings while his sureties Andrew Muwanguzi, the Busoga region NUP coordinator and Molson Bizitu, the Jinja City Speaker, a non-cash bond of one million Shillings.

She further instructed the accused to appear in court on December 15, 2020.

