Tumukunde concerned over Army involvement in the Electoral process

The Renewed Uganda Presidential Candidate General Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu has expressed his concern over the continued involvement of the army in the electoral process.

Tumukunde says that army involvement in blocking the rallies of the opposition candidates has become a routine yet the law prohibits the UPDF from taking sides in politics.

Tumukunde accused the army of interfering with his campaigns, citing an incident where the Army headed by the former Kampala Resident City Commissioner numerously blocked his convoy from accessing Karuguuza town in Kagadi District.

He adds that in case their involvement turns out to have an effect on the election results, they have gathered enough evidence to pin the army in the courts of law.

While addressing the media on the recent riots that broke out after the arrest of the National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the Minister for Security General Elly Tumwine said the army gets involved in different operations according to the situation analysis.

Tumukunde was speaking to the people of Kikuube district where he’s campaigning in the areas of Bunyoro Sub Region.

He promised to end the land question in Bunyoro region and also ensure that the people from this area are beneficiaries of the oil despite being a national good.

“I promise to end the land question in this area, land grabbing among others if am elected president will be a mystery in this area,” He said.

