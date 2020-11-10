Ugandan elected to influential UN General Assembly role

Uganda’s Caroline Nalwanga Magambo, has become the first Uganda and second African woman to be elected to the influential United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s Administrative and Budget Committee.

Magambo, a Counsellor serving at Uganda’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, was on Friday, 6 elected to the #ACABQ by acclamation together with Algeria and Chad.

Magambo was earlier on approved by the #Africa Union Group Candidature Committee.

Magambo has previously served as Chair of the Africa Group in the #UN Fifth Committee during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly and Head of Division, Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working closely with the Permanent Mission in New York has been instrumental in securing placements for Ugandans in International and Regional Organisations.

The ACABQ is responsible for expert examination of the program budget of the United Nations, reviewing on behalf of the General Assembly, the administrative budgets of the Specialized Agencies, and proposals for financial arrangements with such agencies, among other duties.

The Advisory Committee is elected by the General Assembly for a period of three years, on the basis of a broad geographical representation.

The ACABQ was recently enlarged by a UN resolution from 16 to 21 members, beginning January 2021.

Uganda’s historical appointment to the UN Administrative and Budget Committee comes at a time when the country is highly credited for its Refugee Response framework and support to UN operations in the region by hosting the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe (#RSCE).

