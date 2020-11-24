‘Uganda’s fishing industry is gold mine,’ President Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM Presidential flag bearer has assured the people of Uganda that the government has a master plan to make the fishing Industry in Uganda the biggest revenue earner in the world and will employ over 12 million Ugandans.

“We have a master plan to make the fishing Industry in Uganda the biggest in the world. It will earn us more money than some oil producing countries,” he said.

Candidate Museveni who is on his 3rd day campaign trail in Teso, was today meeting NRM leaders, flag bearers and delegates who will form the mobilizing team in the scientific canvassing of votes. The NRM leaders meeting was for the districts of Teso South at Boma grounds Kumi Municipality.

According to the Minister of State for Fisheries who is also Woman MP Serere district Hon. Hellen Adoa the bladder of the Nile Perch is medicinal and used in hospitals.

She added that cooking oil can also be extracted from the Nile perch.

Adoa further told the gathering that some errant soldiers who were supposed to enforce proper fishing guidelines on the water bodies in the country but who had turned into rouges are being arrested.

President Museveni thanked the people of Teso for supporting NRM also emphasized the aims of Emiyoga saying it is a grant to organized groups that are financed and who agree on the mode of borrowing the funds by themselves and refund the money for others to benefit.

The President assured the youth that more funds will be injected into their groups to realize some impact.

“In the last 4 years, only 13,000 youth have benefited. That does not have an impact. I am going to put my foot down again and demand more allocation by parliament to the youth fund so the over 500,000 youth can at a given period benefit and get out of poverty,” he said.

On compensation of the cattle President Museveni told the meeting that shillings 50 billion has been allocated to each of the regions of Lango, Acholi and Teso for the exercise.

On the issue of the veterans Candidate Museveni assured the nation that the 25,000 veterans that have not been paid will with time receive their emoluments.

The President, however, reiterated his call for the electorate to demand from the aspiring MPs proper allocation of funds during the budgeting process starting with priority areas instead of only looking at their salaries and allowances.

He also asked the delegates to explain to the people the wisdom NRM adopted of getting Uganda back to its feet by emphasizing on political unity, building a strong army and establishing peace that has attracted many investors.

He said the investors are paying taxes that have enabled the government to work on the infrastructure and improve on other social services.

Comments

comments