UNBS’s Manyindo retires

Long-serving Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Eng. Dr. Ben Manyindo has retired from the standards agency after serving for more than two decades.

In an email to the UNBS staff, Mayindo said that he will be finalizing his tour of duty with the bureau and will be leaving in the course of next week.

“I want to thank God for the growth of UNBS and all the staff who have worked tirelessly and dedicated their service to the great institution and more so the support to the office of the Executive Director. Please ensure to remain united, focused on the 5 core values of UNBS and accelerate further the next phase of development of the institution,” stated Mayindo.

In a statement released on the UNBS social media handles, Dr. David Livingstone Ebiru, the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services at the Bureau has been appointed as the Acting Executive Director until the process of recruiting the substantive Executive Director is concluded.

“The Bureau acknowledges the great contribution made by Dr. Manyindo towards its growth in terms of infrastructure and service delivery during his tenure of service.”

“He joined the Bureau in 1998 as the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Technical Operations before assuming the position of the Executive Director in 2012 where he has been at the helm for last 8 years,” the statement added.

The Bureau assured its commitment to continue performing its critical mandate of developing, promoting and enforcing national standards in order to protect the safety and health of consumers and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.

