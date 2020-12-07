29 of arrested rioters are ex-criminals

Uganda Prisons Service Spokesperson Frank Baine has revealed that 29 of the more than 800 persons who were arrested during the Nov 18 riots in Uganda ex-convicts.

“29 of the rioters arrested during this campaign period are ex-convicts with two different cases of theft and robbery. These people were released and re-arrested in the riots,” he said

Speaking to the press at Uganda media Center on Monday, Dec 12, Baine cautioned youths to be very careful while joining gangs that riot during campaigns, adding that some criminals use them for their own gains.

“When you are going to get involved in these riots be very careful, some criminals may want to use you for their own criminal purposes, Please don’t join gangs that you are not aware of,” said Baine.

Meanwhile, Baine has warned the general public to be aware of a fraudster who uses social media to con unsuspecting persons promising them jobs in the prisons service.

“This man is very cunning. He uses landlines to solicit money from people. Please Government jobs are free of charge so please avoid getting scammed by these criminals, some people’s money was taken but let it serve as a lesson to everyone,” Baine added

Baine further noted that prison is still closed because of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

“We have been have having questions from people who ask whether prison will be open for visitation on Christmas, No our gates are still closed,” he noted

