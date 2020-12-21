Azawi, Winnie Nwagi put up electric performance at Club Beats at Home show

What started as a form of entertainment to kill off the lockdown boredom soon after turns into a show almost everyone looks forward to. The anticipation is palpable and the hype is real.

True to form, the highly popularized Club Beatz At Home online concert lived up to the hype garnering a huge fan base online for the last episode of 2020 that happened on December 20, 2020.

Swangz Avenue singers Azawi and Winnie Nwagi were the artistes lined up for the show and they didn’t disappoint when they were paired for the Club Beats at home virtual concert.

Performances were kicked off by a one Ruth Grace who was new to most of us she opened up the performances with a Christmas song probably because we are in the festive season.

Winnie Nwagi then took to stage and opened her performance with her 2016 banger ‘Musawo’. Nwagi put up an electric performance with ‘Magic’, ‘Mataala’, and ‘Everything’. She then invited Azawi who is also signed under the same record label Swangz Avenue.

She came onto the stage with a rendition of Chronixx’s song ‘Skankin’ Sweet and then performed all her songs from her EP Lo Fit.

Nwagi then came for a second session performed a few songs before concluding her performance with ‘Kwata Esiimu’ her collaboration with Freeboy.

It shouldn’t go without mentioning that the stage and lighting were done by renowned events organisers Fenon Records who has always been giving the Club Beats concert a touch of his works.

The show returns next year.

Comments

comments