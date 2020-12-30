Death of two senior medics from COVID will have deeper impact on wider health sector

The president of Uganda Medical Association Dr. Richard Idro has asked the government to put fewer senior doctors on duty as a way to reduce their exposure of the very few experts to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed many medics already.

Idro’s plea comes hours after the country lost two consultant doctors due to COVID-19.

Dr. Charles Kiggundu and Dr. Fred Kigozi died of COVID-19 in a space of just 12 hours.

Dr. Charles Kiggundu was a consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and former President of the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Uganda while Dr. Kigozi was Consultant Psychiatrist and former Director of Butabika hospital and former Director of Butabika hospital.

Dr. Kiggundu’s demise has particularly dealt a huge blow to advocates of reproductive health and post-abortion care, for which he was a leading advocate.

According to Dr. Idro, a huge sense of anxiety has gripped the medical fraternity because some other senior medics are battling the disease.

According to Idro doctors are asking the government to put fewer doctors on duty and yet about the coming days following the Presidential and parliamentary campaigns, the Christmas and the New Year festivities,”

The call by the boss of the medical association comes at a critical moment when the country is facing a huge increase in the number of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Idro worries that with political atmosphere getting more tense ahead of the Jan 14 polls, more patients are likely to flood health facilities, something that will expose the few health workers to the disease.

