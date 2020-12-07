Don’t bribe youth, teach them how to fish, Museveni tells NRM mobilizers

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has advised NRM flag bearers in Busoga to not bribe voters but rather show them how to tap the many opportunities of getting rich that are lying around them.

Museveni said the youth of Busoga Sub-Region in particular and Uganda in general must not only be biological but should also be ideologically oriented if the young people are to transform their societies.

“I have a lot of experience with youth engagement. When we started, we were young, so when you talk about youth do not only talk about biology but also talk about ideology that drives positive transformation ,”Museveni said.

Museveni advised the young people to avoid spending money in politics and said: “Let people vote you because of your ability to lead them not because you have bought them”.

He said leaders should show the way to the people they lead not carrying them on their shoulders.

The President was on Saturday speaking to a group of youth leaders who gathered from across Busoga who met him at Jinja Agricultural show ground.

“I’m very happy to see young people like you who are active and supporting NRM. We shall endeavor to empower and support the youth leaders from Busoga economically so that they can become examples to the community and who will in turn teach other young people. We shall take you to visit some of my farms and see how you can develop your respective areas,” he said.

Museveni who is also the NRM flag-bearer in the upcoming general elections said that its very easy to get rich in Uganda if the population ‘wakes’ up because there are so many opportunities in Uganda only waiting to be exploited.

“I will be very happy for you to become examples of your area as change agents,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga advised the youth from Busoga to be patient and stay focused by walking and working together so that they are able to reach their destination.

“Please go and tell those other young people who had gone to come back home. Let us work hard to have NRM stay to continue its mission of developing this country,” Speaker Kadaga said.

Adonia Mafumo the chairperson of Luuka district on behalf of all youth leaders of Busoga region, commended President Museveni for uniting the people of Uganda and being an icon of peace and economic freedom that the young people are enjoying.

“We thank you in a special way for believing in the young people of this country and we pledge to protect you as our revolutionary leader in pursuit of securing our future” Mafumo.

