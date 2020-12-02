Driving Permit issuance halted, as new company prepares for take over from Face technologies

The Ministry of Works and Transport has temporarily suspended issuance of driving licenses from all regional offices in a move meant to allow the national company to reorganize the service and take over, the ministry of works has announced.

The decision comes after the expiry on November 30, 2020 of Face Technologies’ 17 years of service of issuing driving permits to Ugandans.

The new service provider, Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) officially signed a contract with the ministry in October and it’s to take over from Face technologies(PTY) Limited of South Africa.

A statement by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, indicates that the issuance of permits shall for the time being be done only at the main office in Kyambogo though it is also to be temporarily closed to public from December 1 to December 7, 2020.

“The Ministry of works and Transport informs the general public that all its regional Driving Permits issuance offices at Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Arua, Fortportal and Mbarara will be closed to the public with effect from December 1 until further notice to allow the incoming service provider to remodel the facilities in preparation for take over,” read the document.

South Africa’s Face Technologies’ contract of service expired on November 30 after serving Ugandans on behalf of government for the past 17 years.

