EC suspends campaigns in 12 districts including Kampala, Wakiso

The Electoral Commission has announced an indefinite suspension of political campaigns in twelve districts of Uganda, citing high levels of COVID-19 infection rates in those districts by the Ministry of Health.

The EC Spokesperson Paul Bukenya posted on his Twitter Account the abrupt change to the roadmap that was supposed to run up to Jan 12,2021 ahead of Jan 14 polls.

The announcement comes ahead of scheduled campaigns by leading Opposition Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Kampala and Wakiso.

The announcement has triggered a host of questions surrounding the level of consultation especially with the candidates, as key stakeholders.

Some candidates have also raised questions about the apparent ambiguity in the announcement that does not spell out the duration of the suspension, or whether the ban includes door to door interactions between candidates and electorates.

