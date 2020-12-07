Connect with us

EC’s long-serving staff Isaac Were passes

News

EC’s long-serving staff Isaac Were passes

Avatar
Published on

RIP: Isaac Were


Isaac Were, a long-serving staff of the Uganda’s Electoral Commission has passed on after a short illness.

Paul Bukenya, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Commission confirmed Where’s demise.

Bukenya said Were had been bed-ridde
for some weeks due to stomach complications.

“He had some complications in the stomach that caused some organ malfunction. We shall miss him dearly,”
said Bukenya.

The deceased had served the Commission for over a decade working in the public relations department.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top