EC’s long-serving staff Isaac Were passes

Isaac Were, a long-serving staff of the Uganda’s Electoral Commission has passed on after a short illness.

Paul Bukenya, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Commission confirmed Where’s demise.

Bukenya said Were had been bed-ridde

for some weeks due to stomach complications.

“He had some complications in the stomach that caused some organ malfunction. We shall miss him dearly,”

said Bukenya.

The deceased had served the Commission for over a decade working in the public relations department.

