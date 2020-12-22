Gov’t releases UGX5billion for Persons With Disabilities

The government has released UGX5billion in a one off special grant targeting persons with disabilities.

This was revealed by the Minister of State for Disability and the Elderly Affairs Sarah Kanyike during a news conferences in Kampala this week.

The Special Grant is only for Persons with Disabilities as per Schedule 3 of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2020.

Kanyike said the funds are meant to boost household income among persons with disabilities through engagement in income generating activities.

The intended beneficiaries are; Physical disability caused by cerebral palsy, amputation of a limb, paralysis or deformity, Hearing disability, Visual disability, Deaf and blind disability, Mental disability, Little people, Albinism and those with multiple disabilities.

While addressing journalists at MGSLD headquarters on Tuesday, 22, Kanyike revealed that each Group of Persons with Disabilities is entitled to a maximum grant of UGX 5,000,000 for the enterprise selected.

“The District appraisal team reviews applications and provides estimates for the cost of each enterprise.

The Ministry appraisal team further reviews the projects before final disbursement schedule is developed,” she said

Kanyike revealed that in the financial year 2020/21, the Ministry had planned to disburse grants to 800 persons with disabilities groups.

“In the first quarter, 143 groups received funds in twenty four districts of Luuka, Bugweri, Lira Municipality, Kanungu, Kamwenge, Ntungamu, Kitgum, Butebo, Mubende, Mukono, Mukono Municipality, Busia, Iganga, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kisoro, Lwengo, Masaka, Otuke, Yumbe, Kaliiro, Amolatar, Mbarara, Pallisa and Mayuge. A total of UGX 707,430,000/= was disbursed to these groups,” she revealed

“In the FY 2019/20 the Ministry received additional funds for the Special Grant for Persons with Disabilities to a tune of UGX2.1BN.” Kanyike added

She insisted that these persons with disabilities must be in an organized group of between 5 to 15 members and should be from the same locality to ease the implementation of the project.

“They should therefore be from the same village or parish at worst sub county level. We don’t want them to get inconvenienced with moving long distances,” she added

Kanyike added that: “In the second quarter, the Ministry has planned to disburse grants to 248 groups in 27 districts in different regions across the country. A total of UGX 1,229,259,000 will be disbursed.”

Kanyike however expressed concern that although the grant is demand-driven and districts are supposed to submit annual requests for funding, it is unfortunate that some districts have never submitted files for funding.

“Districts that have not submitted include; Kalangala, Kole, Kalungu, Kyotera, Kayunga, Lira, Gomba, Kween, Ngora, Butambala, Mpigi, Amudat, Nakapiripirit, Nakasongola, Adjumani, Amuru, Apac, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Moroto, Abim, Kapchorwa, Kaabong, Omoro, Agago, Oyam, Moyo, Tororo, Kibuku, Bukedea, Kumi, Amuria, Kalaki, Katakwi, Kabelabyong, Bullisa, Hoima, Masindi, Kyegegwa, Kabarole, Ibanda, Rukiga, Rwampara, Rubanda, Rubirizi, Mitooma, Kibaale, Kakumiro, Nwoya, Terego, Koboko, Arua, Maracha, Madi-Okolo, Soroti and even Kampala Capital City Authority,” she said

She further urged team leaders to assist the disabled, mobilize them and ensure that they acquire the funds.

“The Ministry has written to all these districts reminding them to submit groups for funding. I urge persons with disabilities leaders in these districts to mobilize beneficiaries to benefit from this grant because it is free,” Kanyike said.

