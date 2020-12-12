Gov’t to build 50 new public toilets in k’la and subsidize emptying for households

The Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi Ongom has announced that government is to construct 50 new toilets distributed in all the five divisions of Kampala.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre (UMC)bin Kampala, Amongi noted that the initiative comes in response of concerns raised by communities on how services are delivered in Kampala in an engagement with the President and the ministers for Kampala.

“Key among these concerns was issues of solid waste management (garbage collection), sanitation, vector control and access to clean and affordable water,” she said.

The minister however noted that for the new toilets that are to be constructed, the public shall pay not more than UGX 200 per person as per the directive of the president.

”These toilets will be constructed in public or communal space such as; Taxi parks, markets (Nakaw-2,Kasubi-2, Bukoto, Namuwongo 1&2) and other areas of high convergence of people like constitutional square (2), non-motorized transport route (2),” she said.

She further noted that effective December 14, government through KCCA is to launch the third phase of the relief emptying in informal settlements where emptying for at least 1,000 households and 200 community latrines on 25 percent discount of the market rate will be done.

“The market rate for emptying a pit latrine is UGX 100,000 for one cesspool trip (4000ltrs) or UGX 25000 for one barrel (120ltrs) but the emptying shall be subsidized at 25 percent of the market rate (UGX 75000 and UGX 18000 for a 4000ltr trip and 120ltr barrel respectively), revealed the minister.

The division parishes subsidized for emptying of latrines include Bwaise I,II&III, Kanyanya, Kyebando, Mulago I&II, Kikaaya and Makerere III all in Kawempe Division, Bukoto I, Luzira, Butabiika in Nakawa Division, Mutundwe, Kabowa, Nakulabye, Kasubi, Ndeeba, Najanankumbi I&II, Busega and Natete in Lubaga Division, Lukuli, Katwe I&II , Kibuye 1&II, Nsambya railway, Kabalagala, Salaama, Kansanga and Ggaba in Makindye as well as Kisenyi I,II&III, Mengo, Kamwokya, Kagugube and Bukesa in Kampala Central Division.

The minister however, urged communities or individuals with filled latrines and are unable to pay for emptying services to visit their Local Council I offices for guidance on how to access the service.

“We are meeting all LC chairpersons from these communities today at City Hall to brief them on how to guide their residents,” she said.

