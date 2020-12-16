Health Ministry disputes claims that gov’t okayed reopening of entertainment places

The Ministry of Health has described as erroneous claims that the government had okayed the reopening of bars and other places of entertainment.

Some media outlets had quoted the chairman of the Board of Trustees Sam Kello-Okello noting that the government had okayed the reopening of the places of entertainment.

It has however emerged that the said claims had only been made as a proposal by the UNCC leadership for the government, something that has not been approved.

Through their official social media accounts, the Health Ministry says that entertainment centers or concerts have not been opened as it is being reported.

“The Ministry of Health would like to state that entertainment centers or concerts have NOT BEEN OPENED as is being portrayed in sections of the media. All bars, night clubs and discotheques remain closed,” read the statement.

“As indicated by the Ministry of Health in a statement read on 9 November 2020, under entertainment, ONLY cinemas were permitted to open on November 14, 2020 provided persons maintain a 2 meter distance in all directions and adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures,” said the ministry in a statement.

Comments

comments