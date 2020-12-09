HIV Positive man rapes deaf woman

Uganda Police Force (UPF) has arrested Joseph Basalirwa for allegedely raping 28 year old deaf woman.

“Joseph Basalirwa, 42, has been arrested and detrained at CPS, Iganga on allegations of raping 28 year old deaf woman,” said Assistant Superintendant of Police Busoga East Region James Mubi in a statement released on 9, December.

According to Mubi, the incident happened on 06/12/2020 at around 2:00 pm at the victim’s home in Buwana village, Bwanalira Parish, Bulamagi sub-county, Iganga district.

He added that investigations indicate that the suspect is a teacher at Buwana Primary School.

Mubi further added that: “The suspect was taken for medical examination and the result turned out that he is HIV positive. Investigations ongoing.”

