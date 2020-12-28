Journalists protest targeting of reporters by security agents

Individual journalists and groups that advocate for the rights and freedoms of journalists and civil society in Uganda have condemned the continued targeting of reporters covering the main opposition challenger to President Museveni by security agents.

The African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), in a statement signed by it’s Executive Director, Dr. Peter Mwesige, pleaded with the government to respect the roles and rights of all citizens and stakeholders in this election.

Mwesige said: “The increasingly brazen and arbitrary clampdown on independent journalism and civic space in the run-up to the general elections is a cause of serious concern,” said Dr. Mwesige.

“These infringements on media and civic space do not augur well for peaceful elections and the general stability of the country,” Dr Mwesige said.

“We demand that the government upholds and respects the roles and rights of all citizens and stakeholders in this election.”

The Uganda Editors’ Guild (UEG) slammed security agencies for deliberately targeting journalists especially those that cover Robert Kyagulanyi.

The UEG expressed dismay at the deliberate targeting of journalists.

It said in a statement that: “We have arrived at a point where wearing a press jacket that clearly labels one as a journalist makes them less safe more likely to be targeted for attack. This is unacceptable. Journalism is not a crime.”

The group have vowed not to relent in their work of bring information to the population about the candidates. UEG has threatened to continue exposing individual security officers who target journalists.

It says: “We will continue to document collective attacks against journalists and the individual officers who carry them out and those with operation command. Attacks on journalists will not go unrecorded or unpunished. Impunity shall not be allowed to thrive.”

Individual journalists also today Monday December 28, protested in-front of security chiefs against the mistreatment of Journalists.

Led by Monitor Publications Ltd journalist Gabriel Buule, the journalists demanded an apology from the security bosses for the mistreatment they have suffered since the start of the presidential campaigns two months ago.

