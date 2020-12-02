Kyagulanyi praises ASP Kato for tirelessly guarding his life

National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has praised the head of his security detail ASP Kato for tirelessly and wholeheartedly guarding his life throughout all the entire violent campaigns.

In a post on his social media outlets, Kyagulannyi said Kato is a noble police officer who portrays that not all police officers are evil.

“He was performing his duty of guarding my life only to be targeted by criminals wearing the same uniform as his,” he said.

“May the Almighty heal your physical and psychological wounds and may all the pain be worth it at the end of the day,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi’ praise comes a day after security agents also from police fired bullets and teargas at Kyagulanyi’s supporters, some of which hit ASP Kato in the face. He was evacuated and taken to Mulago National Referral hospital for treatment.

Also among the injured, is his music producer Dan Magic who are nursing injuries in Mulago hospital.

Kyagulanyi also praised Dan Magic for standing with him through thick and thin to the extent of getting injured in the line of supporting his political bid.

“In very many studio intervals as you produced our music, we always discussed the price of freedom and as you can see, that is exactly what we are paying. My heart is with you this morning my little brother,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also expressed sympathies for the families of the victims of the violence which many have attributed to the mishandling of crowds by the state security agencies. Over 60 people have been killed by the security agencies since the start of the campaigns.

“My thoughts go to the families and friends of the very many Ugandans that are killed or harmed by the brutal police and military (many of them unknown), one day we shall be free in our country,” he said.

kyagulanyi is today set to meet the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama to discuss matters regarding interference of security forces in his campaigns where Kyagulanyi says he wants EC to stop such acts from going on.

