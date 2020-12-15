Kyotera District LCV Kisekulo Kintu chocking on Shs46million debt

Times are hard but on the side of Kyotera LCV chairperson Mr Kintu Kisekulo, times are tough. News coming in indicate that Mr Kisekulo has left his home in Masaka and is now in hiding of a debt that has since then accumulated to Shs46 Million.

According to our close sources, the money was obtained from Mr Guster Lule known to many as Ntake who was going to be given land by Mr Kisekulo but it turned out that it was a fraudulent deal because no land has been shown to Ntake and that is the reason he has been forced to camp at Mr Kiseukulo’s home in demand for his Shs46 million.

Our source also told us that when Mr Kiseukolo learnt that Ntake would be at his home the next day, he decided to flee the home and went into hiding with his phones switched off by press time.

The reason he hasn’t paid the Shs46 million is perhaps because he used a lot of money in the NRM primaries but again lost to Charles Lubega Ziriddamu for the NRM flag for Kyotera LCV.

Political analysts have for long tagged Mr Kisekulo to being on course of ‘a one term leader’ saying his tenure was characterized by massive corruption and lack of a serious work plan.

