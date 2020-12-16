Masaka woman MP candidate Mubanda passes on

Masaka district woman MP candidate on the NRM ticket Freda Nanziri Kase Mubanda has passed on at Aga Khan Hospital, in Nairobi.

Sources indicate that Mubanda was rushed to Nairobi last week after weeks of battling with XOVIS-like symptoms at IHK.

Mubanda was the former Masaka Woman MP, and has been seeking to return to Parliament as the NRM candidate.

She was battling it out with incumbent Mary Babirye Kabanda.

Because her death comes before the votes, the Electoral Commission is obligated to open the nominations by asking the losing party to field her replacement.

