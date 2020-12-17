Mubaje orders COVID-19 tests for staff after Chairman’s death

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has led the staff of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) in a mandatory Covid-19 testing exercise at the UMSC Old Kampala headquarters.

This comes two days after the death of the UMSC National Chairman, Dr. Abdulkadir Balonde at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Balonde was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Wantunda Village, Busedde Sub County in Jinja district on Tuesday afternoon.



As a result, on Tuesday morning, the UMSC management decided to subject all staff to the mandatory COVID-19 testing as a part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The testing also comes a day after the UMSC Secretary General; Ramathan Mugalu issued a circular announcing the temporary closure of UMSC Headquarters with the exception of offices of the Mufti, Secretary General, Secretary for Finance & Planning, Public Relations and Security to strengthen the COVID-19 measures and Standard Operating Procedures-SOPS.

He said the other offices will remain closed until January 20, 2021 and only operate on request.

“UMSC services will remain available at all regional offices until otherwise communicated,” reads the December 15th, 2020 circular.

