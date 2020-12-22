Mukono: Police Probes 2 NUP supporters for assaulting NRM man

Police in Mukono township are investigating cases of assault, defacing of posters and malicious damage that happened at Katoogo village in Mukono District.

“Its alleged that on 19/12/2020, Mr. Abdallah Kiwanuka, a MP candidate for Mukono North on National Unity platform( NUP) ticket held a campaign rally at Katoogo Trading Centre which was attended by more than 200 people, who didn’t follow the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures and Independent Electoral Commission guidelines.” said Kampala metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango in a statement released on Monday, 22, December

Onyango revealed that the rally went past the official campaign time of 1800hrs.

“It’s during the rally that it is alleged that his supporters assaulted Joseph Lujja, 26, a resident of Buyuki village Katoogo Parish Nama Sub County, who was wearing a yellow NRM T-shirt, as he was approaching their campaign venue,” he said

“He was hit with sticks on the head.” he added

He added that they then started defacing posters including that of NRM MP candidate Ronald Kibuule and destroyed other properties. Security personnel, including LDUs attached to Mukono battalion, responded immediately.

“The security team met some resistance but managed to arrested two people, who are now detained at Mukono Police Station. The suspects are Robert Kato and Daniel Mutebi,” Onyango added

Onyango further revealed that police in Mukono are still looking for other suspects.

“Statements have been recorded from eyewitnesses and the scene visited. A medical form has been issued to the victim,” he said

He added that: “We want to warn politicians who are inciting their supporters to engage in violence to stop forthwith otherwise the long arm of the law will catch up with them.”