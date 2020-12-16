Museveni appoints Son Gen. Muhoozi new SFC commandant as Muzei is dropped from Police

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has appointed his son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi as the new Commandant of the presidential protection force aka SFC, a statement by the UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso indicates.

In the same security shake up, the president has removed Maj. Gen. Sabiti Muzei from the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police and sent him back to army headquarters in Mbuya.

Museveni has replaced Muzei with Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech, the former head of the UPDF force in South Sudan.

The former Commandant of the SFC Maj. Gen, James Birungi has been posted to South Sudan as Lokech’s replacement.

By the time of his appointment , Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba was serving as the Presidential adviser of special operations.

The SFC is an elite unit that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda, and special operations in January 2017.

Muhoozi had earlier commanded the unit but was relieved of his duties in 2017 and replaced by Maj.Gen.Don Nabasa.

“Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba is appointed commandant of SFC but will also retain his appointment as senior presidential advisor handling the security issue he has been handling,” the message by Gen.Musevei reads in part.

Sabiiti Muzei had joined the Police on March 4, 2018. He had replaced Martin Okoth Ochola who was promoted to Inspector General of Police.

Immediately prior to his present assignment, Sabiiti, at the rank of Brigadier, served as the Commander of the Military Police of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

According to the new deployments, John Martins Okoth Ochola has retained his position as the Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force

Byekwaso said that some of the appointments are still pending waiting for Parliamentary approval.

Comments

comments