No end of year Parties for all government entities

The government through the Ministry of Finance planning and Economic development, has directed all accounting officers of government ministries and departments to suspend Christmas and end of year festivities.

In a memo dated December 9,signed by Patrick Ocailap on behalf of the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Treasury, he says the economy has faced expenditure pressures and as such government is undertaking efficiency measures which entail the need to adjust spending during festive season in all Ministries, Agencies and Local Government.

“Consequently, this is to direct you not to organize Christmas and end of year parties, as well not engage in printing of Christmas cards, Diaries, Calendars, buying of Christmas gifts and bumpers and anything else related to such expenditure,” reads the memo.

It further reads “The purpose of this letter therefore, is to communicate as above and urge you to utilise electronic options to deliver the relevant messages”

In October, the finance ministry announced a release of UGX8.2 trillion for government entities for the second quarter – October to December.

In the communication sent out to all accounting officers, the Secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi, directed that the ministries and other government entities to give priority to clearing domestic arrears, payment of pension, gratuity, and salaries.

He directed accounting officers to promptly pay private companies for the goods and services supplied. He pointed out that items which are not considered critical, such as workshops and seminars, national day celebrations, travel abroad, welfare and entertainment, and end-of-year parties, these had been suppressed to free resources for more critical activities in line with the guidance provided in the Budget Execution Circular for FY 2020/21

Comments

comments