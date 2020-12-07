NRM Secretary General catches Covid-19

Kasule LumumbaThe National Resistance Movement party secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

While addressing the press at the NRM Secretariat in Kampala, the NRM national treasurer Rose Namayanja, revealed that Lumumba tested positive for Covid-19 and that she had gone into self isolation following a test which found three of her staff/ aides positive.

Namayanja added that Lumumba is asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation while she gets medication and her condition is not worrying as she is able to work online.

In a Facebook post, the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba said she tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yesterday I tested positive for COVID- 19. While my condition is stable with no adverse symptoms, I have started the treatment . All the campaign mobilization and coordination activities at the National Resistance Movement Secretariat will continue normally,” read her post.

