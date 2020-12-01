Police gives its account of deadly incidents in Mukono during Bobi’s campaigns

The Police has said that its vehicle, killed one person in an accident at Mayangayanga, in Mukono and not five as alleged by NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

The police also said no one died of gun shots as Bobi’s camp said

“The accident that happened at around 1110 hours, involved a police motor vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and two civilian owned motorcycles,” said Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, in a statement.

He added: “The two motorcycle riders were riding carelessly and each was carrying two passengers.

“As the two riders were riding their motorcycles, one lost control of his motorcycle and knocked the other. The riders and passengers fell in the middle of the road and were knocked by a police car.

One victim (identified as Jonathan Ssempala, 28) was rushed to Kawolo Hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, he has passed on.”

While talking to NBS last night Nov 30, Kyagulanyi said a police vehicle had knocked dead 5 people at Mayangayanga.

In a statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, another accident that had no fatalities, happened in the same area, was an ordinary road accident that happened when the car they were traveling in overturned hut had no involvement of any Police vehicle.

“The other incident we had in the area was of a car that overturned and injured five people. Four were transferred to Mulago Referral Hospital for treatment while one Vincent Ssempijja, 18, is still admitted at Kawolo Hospital.” said Police.

“The transfer people are Moses Ssentongo, 24, Steven Ssebuliba, 30, Robert Kigozi, 22, and Medi Ssebadeki. All are residents of Nakifuma, Mukono District. And all these victims were as a result of road accidents,” said Onyango.

In a related incident, police has refuted as false, a picture that is circulating on social media, suggesting that Mukono RDC Fred Bamwine yesterday put on the police uniform and commandeered the police that fired the dangerous pink teargas and blocked Robert Kyagulanyi from using roads during his campaign trail in the area.

Onyango said: “There have been photographs circulating in the social media alleging that the Resident District Commissioner of Mukono District Mr Fred Bamwine wore a police uniform and commandered police officers yesterday.

“The photographs that is circulating is of our Officer in Charge of Mbalala Police Station ASP Asiimwe. The picture is not of Mr Fred Bamwine.”

