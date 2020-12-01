Police officer in charge of family affairs, dies in house

The Uganda Police Fraternity has lost one of its officers, who was in charge of children and family affairs at Kabalagala police station.

A statement by the Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan police Patrick Onyango said:

“The management of Kampala Metropolitan Police with deep sorrow announces the death of one of our staff ASP Gloria Nakiboneka, who passed on last night at an unknown time.”

Onyango added that Nakiboneka was the Officer in Charge Child and Family Protection Unit at Kabalagala Police Station.

“She was found dead in her house in Kitemu. She was staying with her six (06) months old baby and a maid,” he said.

He added that the deceased was not been feeling well since last Friday and she was on maternity leave.

“The body was taken to the mortuary for postmortem,” Onyango revealed.

The deceased joined the Police Force in 2014. She was born on 01/09/1986 to Ben Musisi, a Prisons officer, and Beatrice Baguma.

