Police open criminal case against FDC presidential candidate Amuriat

The scuffle


The Uganda Police Force yesterday Dec 3, 2020, charged Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) with the criminal offence of Disobeying of lawful orders which, upon conviction, carries the maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.

According to Rwizi Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, POA held illegal processions in contravention of the guidance he had received.

In a statement by Kasasira, Amuriat staeted his campaign rallies in Rwizi from Ntungamo district on the December 1, 2020 and was accompanied by former FDC candidate Rt COL. Kizza Besigye in which he moved to Rwampara district among other place with out permission to hold any rally because it was late.

“On December 2, Mbarara was his final destination of the day but security had earlier guided his team and agreed on the routes to be used when accessing the city, he defied this and opted to use porous routes from Isingiro district through Buremba road in Kakoba Division where he was intercepted at Bishop Stuart University around 1600 hours with intentions to go through the main business centre of Mbarara city. as security tried to engage him, he decided to jump out of his car onto a boda boda that was part of his convoy,” Kasasira stated.

Kasasira adds that Mbarara S.P Rutagiira John, tried to stop the FDC candidate but was instead knocked by the boda boda rider who was carrying POA to the rally.

Besides opening the case against POA, the police announced they has started a hunt for the boda bodarider of motorcycle registration number UEX 650D that was carrying Amuriat for knocking their officer whom they say sustained injuries.

