Connect with us

Policemen who killed MP’s bodyguard charged with murder

News

Policemen who killed MP’s bodyguard charged with murder

Avatar
Published on
The Uganda Police Force has charged two of its officers who shot and killed a UPDF soldier one Pt.Ivan Kakai No.239621 last month in Busia.
According to Criminal Investigations Department(CID) spokesperson, Charles Twiine, on 15/11/2020 at Sophia A, Eastern ward, Busia Municipality in Busia District, Deputy Assistant Supretendant of Police (D/ASP), Patrick Javuru attached to Crime Intelligence and No.56810 Cpl Chelogoi attached to Flying squad unit with Malice aforethought caused death to the deceased Ivan Kakai.

By the time of his death Kakai was serving as a bodyguard to Busia Municipality MP Alfred Macho.

Macho, who is running on an independent ticket, has been voting with the ruling NRM Party in Parliament though he was defeated in the party primaries.

Twine said: “Investigations were conducted and upon completion, charges of murder have been preferred against the suspects, arraigned to Busia court on  December 10, 2020, and remanded till January 7, 2021.

Twine noted that as police, they regret the unfortunate incident, and assured the general public of their commitment to do their part to ensure timely justice is delivered the relatives of the deceased.
“Our thoughts and condolences go to the family of the deceased, the UPDF fraternity and the General public,” he said.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top