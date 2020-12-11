Policemen who killed MP’s bodyguard charged with murder

The Uganda Police Force has charged two of its officers who shot and killed a UPDF soldier one Pt.Ivan Kakai No.239621 last month in Busia.

According to Criminal Investigations Department(CID) spokesperson, Charles Twiine, on 15/11/2020 at Sophia A, Eastern ward, Busia Municipality in Busia District, Deputy Assistant Supretendant of Police (D/ASP), Patrick Javuru attached to Crime Intelligence and No.56810 Cpl Chelogoi attached to Flying squad unit with Malice aforethought caused death to the deceased Ivan Kakai. By the time of his death Kakai was serving as a bodyguard to Busia Municipality MP Alfred Macho.

Macho, who is running on an independent ticket, has been voting with the ruling NRM Party in Parliament though he was defeated in the party primaries. Twine said: “Investigations were conducted and upon completion, charges of murder have been preferred against the suspects, arraigned to Busia court on December 10, 2020, and remanded till January 7, 2021.

Twine noted that as police, they regret the unfortunate incident, and assured the general public of their commitment to do their part to ensure timely justice is delivered the relatives of the deceased.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to the family of the deceased, the UPDF fraternity and the General public,” he said.

