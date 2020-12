Outspoken Ugandan muslim cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte has breathed his last, The Sunrise has confirmed from contacts at the Kibuli-based muslim faction.

Muzaata died from International Hospital Kampala where he has been bedridden for two weeks.

Muzaata will be remembered for his vast knowledge of Islamic teachings but also for his no-holds-barred stance on issues that affected people of all walks.

