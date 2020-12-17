Connect with us

Special Interest Groups nominations set for Dec 22 & 23

News

Singer Halima Namakula

The Electoral Commission of Uganda has set December 22 and 23, as dates for nominations of persons to contest for Members of Parliament under the special interest category.

In a statement released by the EC Acting Spokesperson Paul Bukenya, EC will hold nominations for candidates for Youth MPs, Workers MPs, Older Persons MPs and MPs for Persons with Disabilities.

The nominations shall be conducted at the Electoral Commission Headquarters, Plot 55 Jinja Road, Kampala, beginning at 9:00am and ending at 5:00pm on each of the appointed dates.

“An aspiring candidate for Member of Parliament shall be a citizen of Uganda and a registered voter, and will be required to fulfil all the requirements for nomination as outlined in the Guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission for the respective Special Interest Group,” the statement further reads.

Bukenya adds that all persons participating in the nomination exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines for nomination as issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the Government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of COVID-19 which includes observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of masks..

