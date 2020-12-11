Connect with us

Stolen Police Gun Recovered in Bugiri

News

Stolen gun

The Police in Bugiri has recovered Riffle no UG POL 565823246  34729 with 28 rounds of ammunitions from Bugiri district in Kapyanga sub-county, Kagali village.

In a statement released, police revealed that the gun was stole from No 40784 PC Omara Richard on 05/03/2020 at around 1900/C on his way to his beat (guarding Iganga Chief Magistrate).

“Since then joint security efforts have been on to recover the said gun,”

The statement further indicates that police received intelligence information that Hakim Maguma, 36, R/O Buigula village, Buyanga sub county, Bugweri district together with his son in law, Abbas Dholimala, 38, R/O Kagali, village, Kapyanga sub county, Bugiri district were selling the gun at seven million.

“The joint security team arrested the two suspects on a tip off from potential buyers. Investigations ongoing,”

