Three journalists shot at in Masaka, one in critical condition

Three journalists who were covering Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Masaka were today Sunday morning shot at allegedly by state security agents. One of them is in serious condition.

Ashraf Kasirye of the online Gheto TV was shot on the head while Ali Mivule of NTV was hit with a teargas canister as the police were dispersing a crowd that gathered at Kitovu Church where Bobi Wine had gone for Sunday prayers.

Daniel Lutaaya of NBS TV was also injured as he reportedly tried to jump on a Boda Boda. The three were admitted at Kitovu hospital.

Police is yet to comment on the incident but it comes a day after the Electoral Commission banned all political gatherings in twelve districts including Masaka, Kampala and Wakiso.

