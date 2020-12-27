Connect with us

Three journalists shot at in Masaka, one in critical condition

News

Three journalists shot at in Masaka, one in critical condition

Avatar
Published on

Ghetto TV journalist Ashraf Kasirye is fighting for life in Kitovu hospital


Three journalists who were covering Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Masaka were today Sunday morning shot at allegedly by state security agents. One of them is in serious condition.

Ashraf Kasirye of the online Gheto TV was shot on the head while Ali Mivule of NTV was hit with a teargas canister as the police were dispersing a crowd that gathered at Kitovu Church where Bobi Wine had gone for Sunday prayers.

Daniel Lutaaya of NBS TV was also injured as he reportedly tried to jump on a Boda Boda. The three were admitted at Kitovu hospital.

Police is yet to comment on the incident but it comes a day after the Electoral Commission banned all political gatherings in twelve districts including Masaka, Kampala and Wakiso.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top