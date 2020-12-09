Boda Boda rider, passenger crashed by truck on Jinja road

Police in Kira Division are investigating a fatal accident that happened today at 0840 hours in which two people lost their lives.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the accident involved Isuzu Forward motor vehicle registration number UAY 545F and boda boda registration UEF 765F ridden by Musa Julius.

“The accident happened near Kireka Market at Global Paints junction. Both the vehicle and the motorcycle were heading to the same direction from Mukono side to Kampala Capital City,” he said

Onyango added that police CCTV footage shows that the cyclist was carrying a passenger on the pillion.

“The cyclist knocked a woman on the roadside before he lost control of the motorcycle,” he revealed

He revealed that: “the rider and the passenger fell on the tarmac and crashed by the Isuzu Forward truck. The knocked woman survived the accident and left the scene unidentified. Both died on the spot.”

Onyango added that the deceased rider was identified as Musa Julius, a resident of Bweyogerere, Kireku, Kira Municipality while the passenger was only identified as Akanunaho.

“The bodies were taken to Capital City mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem examination as investigations continues.

We appeal to motorists to avoid speeding and to be careful while using the road as there are other road users also not only them,” he said

