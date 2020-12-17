Connect with us

UPDF, French troops conclude joint mountain exercise

News

Avatar
Published on

UPDF and French soldiers in a joint mountain climbing exercise


Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and French soldiers have completed a seven-day joint mountain operation exercise, an exercise that was conducted on mountain Rwenzori which saw soldiers climb to its peak, Margherita.

The activities conducted during the exercise included; first aid, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), logistics platoon, combat platoon as well as real rescue in mountainous environment

While welcoming back the troops from the exercise at Mountain Warfare Training school (MWTS) in Karugutu, the mountain division second in command Col Chris Ogwal congratulated troops upon successfully completing the hectic exercise.

He said, “UPDF has built capacity in mountain warfare to deter any attacks on Uganda from the mountainous Rwenzori, Elgon and Kigezi regions, so this knowledge is vital to participants.”

He thanked the French government for the good collaboration and said they are always welcome for more of such exercises.

The French Defence Attaché to Uganda Lt Col Betrand De Boise thanked UPDF leadership for the great support during the exercise.

The Commandant of MWTS, Col Dothan Kavuma said this exercise was meant to develop more skills and capacity of troops, and the terrain was favourable. “With these skills, troops will be able to operate in mountains,” Col Kavuma said.

Present were mountain operation expert from France Maj Laurent Luchini, commanders, staff officers and soldiers from MWTS.

