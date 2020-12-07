UWA ranger killed by armed poachers ‘was a hero who put his life on the line for wildlife’

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced the death of it’s staff, Sgt. Emmanuel Matsipa who was killed by poachers while on duty in Kibale National Park on December, 5, 2020.According to the statement released by UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha, the late Matsipa together with five colleagues were ambushed by about five armed poachers in areas around Kanyantare district within Kibale national park who opened fire killing him instantly.The team responded with fire, killing one of the poachers while others escaped.“We have lost another hero, the increasing numbers of wildlife throughout the country is because of selfless people like Mtsipa. We shall remember him as a brave ranger who put his country first ending up trading his life for wildlife,” said Mwandha.

Mwandha added that conserving wildlife resources remains a risky undertaking.

“We put our lives on the line day and night in executing our mandate and we call upon the public and the neighbouring communities to help us in this cause,” he said

He further added that these selfish poachers will not be allowed to destroy wildlife for their own personal benefits.

“Poaching steals from us all and we shall not allow these people to decimate our wildlife for personal benefit,” Mwandha noted

Mtasipa served as UWA staff for 23 years. He was deployed to law enforcement as a ranger in 1999 and his hard work, dedication and commitment to conservation saw him rise through to sergeant at the time of his death. He leaves behind a widow and seven children.

Comments

comments