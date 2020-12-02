Connect with us

Veteran broadcaster Sulaiman Matojo saccumbs to COVID-19

News

Veteran broadcaster Sulaiman Matojo saccumbs to COVID-19

Avatar
Published on

RIP: Sulaiman Matojo Salongo


Veteran broadcaster and Politician Sulaiman Tiguragara Matojo Salongo has passed on.

According to Ministry of health sources Matojo, who was admitted on Friday Nov 27 after collapsing in his office, died of respiratory complications related to COVID-19 at Mulago.

Matojo cut his teeth as a media personality back in 1980 as a newscaster and producer of Africa Special, a replica of BBC Focus on Africa in the Runyankore Rukiga section of the radio.

By the time of his death, Matojo was working with Mbarara based Crooze Fm.

But his rich experience in media had seen him work with Vision Group as its Station Manager for Radio West.

He was unapologetic about being a partisan journalist and at one press conference held at Rwakitura, Matojo asked president Museveni to appoint him to any position in his government as an appreciation for years of service to NRM.

Museveni ignored him them, but later appointed him as RDC Lyantonde district.

