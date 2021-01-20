Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa of Masaka passes on

The retired Bishop Emeritus of Masaka Catholic diocese John Baptist Kaggwa has passed on, the Uganda Episcopal Conference has confirmed.

Bishop Kaggwa is said to have died from COVID-19 which he has has been battling for several weeks.

The Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference Dr. Anthony Zziwa announced the demise of the popular prelate who only retired about a year ago.

The letter confirming Bishop Kaggwa’s demise that was published on the Facebook page of Uganda Catholics Online

