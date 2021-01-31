Connect with us

News

Bobi Wine to challenge presidential result in Supr

National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has decided to challenge the outcome of the January 14 Presidential Elections in which incumbent Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner.

The Sunrise has learnt from reliable sources that the decision follows days of consultations by Kyagulanyi’s legal team and other NUP well wishers on whether an election petition would bring any benefits to their struggle to remove what they call Museveni’s dictatorship.

The decision also follows the publication of the final results of the presidential polls by the Electoral Commission on Friday Jan 29,2021.

Incumbent Yoweri Museveni was declared winner with a simple majority of about 58% of the total votes cast (About 10m) votes, while Kyagulanyi was announced as runners up with 35% or 3.65m votes.

