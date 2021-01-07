Bobi’s move to fly children out of country ahead of polls sparks heated debate

A heated debate is raging over the internet about the decision by the leading opposition presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine to fly his children out of the country.

In the same breath, criticism has been triggered by the publication of flight details of Kyagulanyi’s children, with some calling it an invasion of their privacy and a breach of their security.

Pictures emerged indicating that all of Kyagulanyi’s five children were flying out of the country, just a week before the country goes for elections to choose a new president.

Bobi Wine has confirmed the news of the in a facebook post but added they were made as a desperate measure to protect them from imminent danger. He added that he and his Wife will stay behind.

“When I received information of pending physical attacks on me, my wife and kidnap of our children, friends in the diaspora reached out to us, offered to host them for a while! That does not mean that me or my wife are any safer by remaining around. But our effort is to ensure they don’t kidnap one of these minors and try to use them to coerce us into subjugation!”

It is alleged that the pictures and flight schedule for the Kyagulanyis were intentionally publicized by supporters of the ruling NRM government to try to blackmail Candidate Kyagulanyi as a selfish person or possible plotter of violence.

But the reaction to this move by his supporters, has been swift and emphatic; reminding those who are now spreading fear, that the children are not of voting age, and therefore have no serious reason not to leave but also even President Museveni did the same thing in 1981.

In February 1981 when Yoweri Museveni launched his guerrilla war against the government of President Obote, president re-located his family to Nairobi, Kenya before sending them even further to Sweden in 1983

