Drunkard couple neglect 8 months baby to death

Uganda Police Force (UPF) in Entebbe is investigating a case of Rash and neglect that was reported at Abaita Ababiri Police station.

According to Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesiyire, It is alleged that on Tuesday, 5, at around 7.00 pm, locals in Abaita Ababiri saw an abandoned female juvenile who was dead in the house.

“The locals informed the police and the body was collected and taken to City Mortuary Mulago,” he said in a recorded voice note

Owoyesigyire said that the deceased has been identified as Nakiwala Princess, eight months old.

He added that it is alleged that the parents, identified as Kimbowa and one Kawambo Magaret had abandoned this child who was malnourished.

“The locals confirmed that the two parents are drunkards and have been leaving the child alone in the house without proper feeding which led to her death,” Owoyesigyire said

Owoyesigyire further revealed that police managed to arrest Kawambo Magaret.

“We have recorded her statement and we have charged her of neglect. Investigations are still ongoing,” he said

Under section 15 of The penal Code Act, subject to any express provisions in the Act or any other law in force in Uganda, criminal responsibility in respect of rash, reckless or negligent acts, is determined according to the principles of English law.

According to section 227 of The penal Code Act, any person who, by any rash or negligent act not amounting to manslaughter, causes the death of another person is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or to a fine not exceeding seventy thousand shillings or to both such imprisonment and fine.

