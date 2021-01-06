Emyooga money is a donation – Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has injected more excitement in the electoral process by declaring that government will not demand for repayment of Emyooga money.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Entebbe Central market, Museveni said that government decided that Emyooga money that is being given to people organized and registered in SACCOs across the country, is Entandikwa or Start-up capital for low income earners.

The president’s statement settles claims that were circulating in the population suggesting that the money was a loan and would have to be repaid.

The Emyooga programme targets low income earners in the informal sector who come together in form of savings and credit cooperative societies.

Last year the ministry of finance released some UGX150 billion marking the start of the distribution of the cash to intended beneficiaries.

The Minister in charge of Emyooga Haruna Kasolo said the program has a budget of UGX260bn although Kampala and Wakiso would be prioritized due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government justified the cash bonanza as a way to help poor people badly hit by the COVID19 pandemic to rise up and revive their businesses.

