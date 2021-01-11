Four people shot dead in Nansana

A Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldier this morning went on rampage shooting dead three of his colleagues one civilian before he was gunned down.

The UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Deo Akiiki said in a statement that the army is investigating the incident.

This happened in Nansana Ganda, Wakiso District.

Lance Corporal Denis Omara today morning shot and killed one Police constable, two Local Defense Unit (LDU) personnels and one female civilian on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, the female civilian who was shot in the scuffle was a mother of three and by the time of her death, she had a one-week baby.

Akiiki said a joint investigation team has been formed to establish what prompted the culprit to shoot his colleagues.

“We condemn the outrageous act of the lower Commander against his subordinates. We extend our sincere condolence to those whose life have been taken and grieve with the families,” he said.

He noted that the culprit was also gunned down in self defense and to stop his wanton action.

