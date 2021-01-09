Gov’t extends deadline on old passports by 14 months

The government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has extended the phase out deadline of old passports by 14 months.

The government had set January 31,2021 as the deadline for acceptance of old passports. But a statement by the Permanent secretary in MIA, indicates that this has been pushed to April 4, 2022.

The Uganda government introduced machine-readable passports to replace the old type, in conformity with East African Community standards.

MIA Permanent Secretary Benon Mutambi said in a Friday 8, January statement that: “We would like to notify the public of the decision to extend the phase out period from 31st January 2021 to 4th April 2022,” he said.

Mutambi revealed that the Machine-Readable Passports will continue to be used as a valid travel document alongside the new International

e-Passport until 4th April 2022.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda calls upon the public to take note of the new deadline,” he noted.

He added that: “All citizens who have not yet changed to the new international e-Passport are encouraged to use this window of opportunity to migrate to the new e-Passport to avoid any inconveniences related to the new deadline.”

